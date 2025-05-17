Analysts Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Price Target at $18.00

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NOV from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. NOV has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. NOV’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in NOV by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,291,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,666 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in NOV by 120.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 258,392 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 397,149 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $6,330,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

