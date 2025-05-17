Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.61.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 8.9%

ACHR stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. Archer Aviation has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 3.13.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 40,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $522,016.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,819.01. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 80,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $1,051,137.81. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,253,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,280,289.06. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 705,844 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,103 over the last 90 days. 7.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,277,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 446,864 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 36,840 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,643,000 after buying an additional 6,371,647 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $6,039,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

