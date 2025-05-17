Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 148.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,854,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,784,000 after purchasing an additional 651,422 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 71,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,671,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,609 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

AUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

