AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in AZZ by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in AZZ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in AZZ by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average is $87.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $351.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.78 million. Equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZZ. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti raised AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Insider Transactions at AZZ

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $2,309,227.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,160,013.04. This represents a 11.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

