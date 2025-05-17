B. Riley Cuts Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Price Target to $13.00

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.58% from the company’s previous close.

GAUZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut Gauzy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Gauzy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gauzy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Gauzy Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:GAUZ opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Gauzy has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46.

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gauzy will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Gauzy by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gauzy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gauzy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gauzy in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Gauzy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Gauzy Company Profile

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

