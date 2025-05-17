B. Riley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Stock

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s previous close.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of EFC stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 37.04 and a quick ratio of 37.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 106.40% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $825,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 17.2% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 214,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 31,524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,418,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 65.8% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.