B. Riley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Stock

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Ellington Financial Trading Down 0.5%
Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 106.40% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $825,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 17.2% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 214,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 31,524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,418,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 65.8% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
