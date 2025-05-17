B. Riley Has Positive Estimate for ARWR Q3 Earnings

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.32). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $2.81. The company had revenue of $542.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $15.71 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $774,974.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,062,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,220,021.39. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,037. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.