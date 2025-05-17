Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,155,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 174,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 93,109 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,998,000. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 3,658,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after buying an additional 1,211,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 5.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $15.78 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.32.
Insider Activity
In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Robert L. Scavo sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $51,236.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 702,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575,829.17. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 554,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $8,614,692.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,733,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,513,801.92. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,196,977 shares of company stock worth $35,453,111 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
