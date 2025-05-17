Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

EWU stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

