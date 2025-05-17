Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $294,000 Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,634,000 after acquiring an additional 229,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $13,066,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $11,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 67,116 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $6,287,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESE opened at $183.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.85 and its 200-day moving average is $148.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.19. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $185.83.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $265.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

ESE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

