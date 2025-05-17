Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $316,000 Holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ USMC opened at $60.26 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

(Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Read More

