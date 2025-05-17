Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,559 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $732,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

