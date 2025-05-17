Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $306,000 Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 945,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,326,000 after buying an additional 412,335 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,848,000 after acquiring an additional 342,644 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 323,880.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 314,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after acquiring an additional 314,164 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 399,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,963,000 after acquiring an additional 222,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 418,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $87.90 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.97 and a 52-week high of $89.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.84.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.