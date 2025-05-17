Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 425,319 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,319 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.00% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $34,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWZ. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

