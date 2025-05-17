Bank of America Corp DE Buys 539,779 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,819,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.05% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $33,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $667.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10.

Montrose Environmental Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

