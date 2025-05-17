Bank of America Corp DE Buys 58,620 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 671,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $32,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $46.94 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $49.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

