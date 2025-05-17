Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176,916 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.32% of Ovintiv worth $34,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,571.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $51.72.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

