Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $32,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Science Applications International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Science Applications International by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,841 shares in the company, valued at $756,477.78. This trade represents a 7.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garth Graham acquired 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.75 per share, with a total value of $25,101.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,813.25. This represents a 3.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,260 shares of company stock worth $365,037. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $123.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day moving average of $115.76. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

