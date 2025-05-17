Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 192,543 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $33,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,818,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 209,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after buying an additional 88,314 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,290,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE GMED opened at $61.29 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average of $79.34.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $598.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMED

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.