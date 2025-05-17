Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,454 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rogers were worth $32,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Rogers by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Rogers by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Rogers by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rogers by 810.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $69.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.83. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.41. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.43 and a 52-week high of $134.07.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.50 million. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROG. CL King began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rogers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

In related news, VP Griffin Melaney Gappert sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $47,287.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,474.20. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

