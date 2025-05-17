Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,449,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $34,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,828,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

