Bank of America Corp DE Has $31.35 Million Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,668 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $31,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40,187 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 764.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICUI stock opened at $141.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.10. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.91 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $599.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.15 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $274,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,795.44. This trade represents a 80.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Greenberg sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total value of $278,987.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $971,141.60. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,053 shares of company stock worth $2,077,027. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

