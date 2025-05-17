Bank of America Corp DE Has $32.27 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 670,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,674 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $32,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

