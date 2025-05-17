Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.33% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $32,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $113.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.51. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $124.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.18.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

