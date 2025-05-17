Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,826 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $33,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,305.11. This trade represents a 43.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.3%

ZION stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.