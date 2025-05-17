Bank of America Corp DE Sells 115,216 Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,216 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $34,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAUM. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio now owns 2,274,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,513,000 after buying an additional 379,649 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 730.2% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 408,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after buying an additional 359,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter worth $5,733,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter worth $2,444,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

