Bank of America Corp DE Sells 21,934 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,934 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.52% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $32,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:RHP opened at $99.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $587.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 97.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Wedbush set a $110.00 price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at $81,178,640.40. This trade represents a 1.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,555.25. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.