Bank of America Corp DE Sells 440,967 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 440,967 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.24% of Textron worth $33,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Textron alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $76.69 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.