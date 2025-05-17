Bank of America Corp DE Sells 443,054 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.87% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $32,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

PNQI opened at $49.55 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

