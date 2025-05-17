Bank of America Corp DE Sells 495,911 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,402,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,911 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $32,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 829.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYGN. Wolfe Research cut Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $4.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $380.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $195.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

