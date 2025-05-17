Bank of America Corp DE Sells 54,469 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 758,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 54,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $31,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after buying an additional 47,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $7,655,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 126,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 70.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 89,649 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $978,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $24.00 price target on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ JACK opened at $23.75 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $60.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $447.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.63%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

