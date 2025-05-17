Bank of America Corp DE Sells 5,895 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Texas Pacific Land worth $32,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 6.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,429.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,303.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,320.81. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $578.56 and a twelve month high of $1,769.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 32.02%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total transaction of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,227.36. This trade represents a 45.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 113 shares of company stock worth $148,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

