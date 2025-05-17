Bank of America Corp DE Sells 87,179 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 466,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,179 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Spire were worth $31,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 431.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SR stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.77 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.04.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.10). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 77.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

