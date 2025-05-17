Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Celanese Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE CE opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Celanese has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $158.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,391,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,771,000 after buying an additional 1,773,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,662 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,334 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $222,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

