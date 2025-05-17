Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires 212 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,536 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,883,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,445,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189,550 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,415,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,388,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 25,697,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,450,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636,057 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NVDA opened at $135.40 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.06.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

