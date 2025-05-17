B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.30.

BGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BGS opened at $4.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3,217.8% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 930.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 61.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

