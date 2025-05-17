Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Biodesix from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biodesix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Biodesix Trading Up 36.9%

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.18. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $17.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 275.79% and a negative net margin of 66.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Biodesix will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samjo Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth $3,790,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 769.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,115,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 987,475 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 771,187 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 4,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 549,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 6,179,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

