BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Given New $15.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BiomX Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57. BiomX has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $4.90.
About BiomX
