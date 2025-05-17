BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $17,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 178,460 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,425,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $27.87 and a 52 week high of $39.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 10,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $398,037.92. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 41,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,912.92. This trade represents a 32.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

See Also

