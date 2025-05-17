Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.62% of Blueprint Medicines worth $34,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $216,075.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,655.32. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $296,661.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,167.40. The trade was a 14.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,503 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $121.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -94.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.31.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The business had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.