BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 105,809 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 314.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,466 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,809 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,442 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,151 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Levi Strauss & Co.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.