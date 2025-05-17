BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $192.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $161.43 and a 52 week high of $215.82.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

