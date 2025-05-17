BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires Shares of 100,600 Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FENY. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 0.2%

FENY stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.