BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires Shares of 20,867 Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Knife River by 830.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,101,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,965,000 after buying an additional 983,223 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knife River by 1,200.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 887,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,224,000 after purchasing an additional 819,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,631,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Knife River by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,936,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,829,000 after purchasing an additional 603,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,750,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $100.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.67. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $66.13 and a 1 year high of $108.83.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Knife River’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

