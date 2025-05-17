BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires Shares of 51,522 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

