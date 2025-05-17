BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.07% of Polaris worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Polaris from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 372.22%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

