BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 96.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 96,820 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of MEI opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.75. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is -21.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Methode Electronics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sidoti upgraded Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 32,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $211,455.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,733 shares in the company, valued at $211,455.18. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lars Ullrich bought 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $101,353.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $101,353.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

