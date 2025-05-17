BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 243,600 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 1,108.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,570 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,600 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 67,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 35,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

HMY opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1245 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

