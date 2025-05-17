BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys New Position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 124,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 9,853,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,868,000 after purchasing an additional 193,962 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,596,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,405,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 454,826 shares during the period. Sellaronda Global Management LP bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,739,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,029,000.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 119.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08. Sportradar Group AG has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $25.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $336.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.81 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Sportradar Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sportradar Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

