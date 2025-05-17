BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,426 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $176.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.60 and a 200 day moving average of $162.24. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.66 and a 1 year high of $191.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.69%.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $685,700.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,601.90. The trade was a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 32,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $5,477,824.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,563,262.73. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,105 shares of company stock worth $6,722,463. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

